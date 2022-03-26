Lion Cub Mickie Simpson ready to roar into the new speedway season

Wrangle rider to race at number two for Leicester side

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 8:20 am
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 1:08 pm
Mickie Simpson is a Lion Cub.

Speedway rider Mickie Simpson has joined Leicester Lion Cubs for his second season in the National League.

The Wrangle youngster attended the Leicester press and practice day, were he got to be seen in his 2022 race gear.

He will start the season in the number two spot, where anyone in speedway knows this is a tough place to be.

But Mickie is approaching the season with much better equipment and experience and hopes he can rise to the challenge.

He aims to make an appearance at the upcoming Boston Barracudas reunion in May, but will have to shoot off as he is riding at Leicesterthat night.

Mickie has thanked his sponsors saying 'without them it would be a lot harder to continue to progress'.

