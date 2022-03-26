Lion Mickie Simpson ready to roar into the new speedway season

Mickie Simpson is a Lion.

Speedway rider Mickie Simpson has joined Leicester Lions for his second season in the National League.

The Wrangle youngster attended the Leicester press and practice day, were he got to be seen in his 2022 race gear.

He will start the season in the number two spot, where anyone in speedway knows this is a tough place to be.

But Mickie is approaching the season with much better equipment and experience and hopes he can rise to the challenge.

He aims to make an appearance at the upcoming Boston Barracudas reunion in May, but will have to shoot off as he is riding at Leicesterthat night.