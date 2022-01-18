Louth AC athletes impress at Lincolnshire Cross Country County Champs

Curt Watkinson.

A total of 21 runners from Louth Athletic Club took part in the Lincolnshire Cross Country County Championships at Biscathorpe.

The course again proved very challenging with two very muddy water crossings.

The men’s event, which included veteran and senior men, had a field of 84 runners over a 10k course.

Paul Snowden finished first for Louth, 24th out of 69 veterans.

Kevin Houghton and Kevin Wallis followed in 32nd and 34th.

Simon Greenfield came in 47th, Ian Smith 58th, Phil Jackson 59th, Mike Benton 66th and Martin McPherson 68th.

Curt Watkinson finished 15th in the senior men category.

The ladies event consisted of Jenny Harrison, who was competing in her first county championships and finished 24th from a field of 43 ladies.

She was closely followed by Mel Brumpton in 25th also competing for the first time.

Ros Jackson came in 28th, Gail Castledine 39th, Bridget Benton 40th and Teresa Day 41st.

Louth AC also had six junior runners.

Emma Boquillon was the only girl for Louth in the under 13 girls finishing 10th.

The boys were Lewis Topham in the under 13s, who finished a brilliant third, and William Allis in 16th.