Stuart and Rick collect their cheques from the REME Lincs Breakfast Club team.

Louth Archery Club's Stuart Rodgers and Rick Smith have received financial backing to help them take part in the World Para-Archery Championships.

At a recent gathering of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Lincs Breakfast Club, a service veterans club which meet twice a month, the duo were presented with cheques to assist them in attending the competition in Dubai at the end of February.

Louth-based coach Smith is an ex- REME artificer and his blind archery protege Rodgers, from Sutton on Sea, are looking forward to taking on the best in the Arabian Peninsula.

Unlike many international competitors, vision impaired archers are required to fund their assistant's expenses as well as their own.

Stuart said, this generous gesture by the Breakfast Club was unexpected, extremely well appreciated and will ensure his inclusion in Team GB's squad.