Louth-based FHO Racing team expends begins karting venture

Lizzy Mentier.

Louth-based FHO Racing has announced a new association with budding karting star Lizzy Mentier.

The 12-year-old has joined the team’s line-up of aspiring young female contenders bidding for motorsport success.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lizzy is in the early stages of her career, competing for the first time in 2019, just months after her first experience in a kart at Teeside Autodrome in November 2018.

Last year Lizzy competed with her MS Kart and Rotax Evo Engine in three Championships - the Teesside Sprint Series, the Hooton Indikart Series and the JKC National Championship, becoming the first female to win in all three series.

For the 2022 season, Lizzy continues her aspirations of furthering her karting career by competing in the IKR Junior Kart Championship, and the new collaboration with FHO Racing will help to drive her towards her goal.

Lizzy said: “I would like to say a big thank you to Faye (Ho, owner) and FHO Racing for joining me this year with my karting programme.

“My goal for the future is to be racing cars and to show people that girls are as good at motorsport as the boys.

“I am very grateful for the support and to be joining a team with the level of professionalism of FHO Racing is a big opportunity for me. I am confident we will have a fantastic first season together.”