Louth & District League trio march on in county snooker competition
In the Preliminary round, Louth’s Craig Shaw produced a resounding 4-1 win at the Louth Town & Country Club.
Into the first round and a trip to Grimsby saw Gary Skipworth fight back from 3-1 down to clinch victory 4-3 to go through to the quarter-finals. Craig Shaw received another home draw, but his opponent won 4-1, including a 62 break.
Charlie Shaw led 2-0 and 3-1, but his Grimsby opponent hit a 65 break to take the match to the seventh frame which he won on the black ball to deny the Louth League another player into the last eight.
Both drawn in Lincoln, Sam Mountain beat a useful opponent 4-1 while Jordan Kay’s breaks of 37 and 36 saw him through 4-2. The Louth trio now face the quarter-finals at Lincoln Snooker Club on Saturday, 27th April.