Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the Preliminary round, Louth’s Craig Shaw produced a resounding 4-1 win at the Louth Town & Country Club.

Into the first round and a trip to Grimsby saw Gary Skipworth fight back from 3-1 down to clinch victory 4-3 to go through to the quarter-finals. Craig Shaw received another home draw, but his opponent won 4-1, including a 62 break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Shaw led 2-0 and 3-1, but his Grimsby opponent hit a 65 break to take the match to the seventh frame which he won on the black ball to deny the Louth League another player into the last eight.

Gary Skipworth - marching on in county competition.