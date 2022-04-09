Louth Dolphins celebrate most successful county championships performance

The Louth team.

Louth Dolphins Swimming Club are celebrating one of their most successful ever Lincolnshire County Championships.

The Championships, the first since 2020, took place recently over several weekends and were split between Grantham Meres Leisure Centre and the club's Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth.

A total of 44 Swimmers qualified to represent Louth and did themselves and the club proud, winning a total of 88 medals (34 gold, 35 silver, 19 bronze).

On top of that, their Under 14 swimmers won 20 Junior Championship titles with Evie Dickinson winning 50m and 100m freestyle, 100m and 200m backstroke, Olivia Anstey winning 100m, 200m and 400m individual medley, 50m backstroke, 200m breaststroke, 50m and 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle and Harry Milne triumphing in 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, 50m and 100m butterfly and 100m individual medley.

Louth were very proud to finish an extremely creditable third place in the overall medal table.

Louth director of swimming James McIntyre said: "Since returning to swimming following the lockdowns, the swimmers determination and commitment has been tremendous and this was evidenced by their performances at this year’s county championships.

"These results give the club a very solid base to take forward for the rest of the season and we are looking forward to regional championships coming up in May and national championships in the Summer.

"Well done to everyone who took part."