Louth Dolphins keep town’s Sportsman’s Week tradition alive

Louth Dolphins Swimming Club youngsters kept the tradition of the town's Sportsman’s Week Activity Day and Presentations going for a 69th time.

Sportsman’s Week ran for 42 years and was originally started in 1953 by former Mayor Frank McDonald to mark the Queen’s Coronation that year.

It folded in its original form at the end of 1994, when unfortunately, there were no presentations or awards evening.

To enter you had to live within a 10-mile radius of Louth and the events included were many and varied from Tennis, Athletics, Cycling, Angling to Swimming etc.

In 1996 Bob Wells, as the chairman of Louth Swimming Club, took ownership of the swimming trophies with a promise to keep the swimming event going.

The event is in effect a second club camp and embraces Louth's history of holding Sportsman’s Week events.

So, this was the 69th event - 29 years organised by the Dolphins - and the club believes they are the only one still using the original trophies.

The swimming was combined with an Adventure Day at Wild Pines, Market Rasen, including High Ropes Courses, Ziplines, Archery, Mini Golf and Bear Trails and much more.

The weather was perfect, and the staff were excellent on a great day loved by all.

The presentation's opening introductions and thanks came from club chair Bob Wells while announcer was club director of swimming Ian Roscoe.

Trophies secretary was Claire Annison-Snowden and awards were presented by the hard-working squad coaches - everyone associated with the club is a volunteer.

Director of swimming Roscoe saiod: “It is fantastic that Louth Dolphins still uphold the tradition of running the Sportsman’s Week Swimming Gala, first held in 1953.

“This year, for the first time, we ran a separate mini gala for our youngest swimmers in the Pods Squad.

“This was a resounding success with swimmers encountering a gala scenario for the first time and parents taking part in the running of the gala.”

Performance head coach Mark Anstey added: “To me, Sportsman’s Week is about the variety of sprint races and what it brings out in all our swimmers.

“The inter-club competitions really does spice it up, culminating in a fantastic skins competition. Raced over 25m, starting with eight swimmers, each time the slowest gets knocked out, getting down to the fastest two for the final race - very exciting.”

Sportsman’s Week – Most Points Winners: Pods Boys Winner Sportsman’s Week Trophy Cup - Elsie Wood, Pods Girls Winner Scunthorpe Builders Merchant Cup - Noah Lawrence.

9/10 Boys Winner Blackbourne Cup - Brod Lentz, 9/10 Boys Runner-up Cup - George Sears, 9/10 Girls Winner Harry Blackbourne Cup - Anya Terry, 9/10 Girls Runner-up Louth Dolphin Trophy Shield - Libby Garlic, 11/12 Boys Winner Tunnicliff Shield - Arthur Adams, 11/12 Boys Runner-up Stephenson Cup - Thomas Johnson, 11/12 Girls Winner Vera Blackbourne Cup - Maddie Seagroat, 11/12 Girls Runner-up Borough of Louth Shield - Thea Whotton.

13/14 Boys Winner Ian Munro Ferguson Cup - Dominic McLaughlin, 13/14 Boys Runner-up LCVYS Cup - Cez Mermutlu, 13/14Girls Winner Borough of Louth Cup - Suzie Burke, 13/14Girls Runner-up Sportsman’s Week Shield - Georgia Middleton.

15+ Boys Winner La Ferte Bernard Cup - Oliver Sealey, 15+ Boys Runner-up Louth Dolphin Shield - Jake Adams, 15+ Girls Winner Anstey Family Cup - Olivia Anstey, 15+ Girls Runner-up Twidale Shield - Charlotte Bemrose.

Fastest Boy Skins McIntyre Family Cup - Jake Adams, Fastest Girl Skins McIntyre Family Cup - Charlotte Bemrose.

Special Award The Captains Shield - Brody Lentz.

2024/25 Boys Captain - Jake Adams, 2024/25 Girls Captain - Charlotte Bemrose, 2024/25 Boys Vice Captain - Layton Annison – Snowden, 2024/25 Girls Vice Captain - Erin Ingham, 2024/25 Boys Vice Captain - Will Kite, 2024/25 Girls Vice Captain - Sophie Cooksey.