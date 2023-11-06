Magna Vitae Gymnastics Club are celebrating after being announced as a finalist in the Positive Experiences for Children and Young People Award Category in the 2023 Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards.

The news follows the club's recognition earlier this year as a Club of the Year finalist in the British Gymnastic Awards 2023.

Magna Vitae Gymnastics is fully affiliated with British Gymnastics and operated by the Magna Vitae Community Trust for Leisure and Culture, training at the Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth.

Meridian Leisure Centre Magna Vitae duty manager James Cough said: “What a fantastic moment for Magna Vitae and our gymnastics club.

Magna Vitae Gymnastics Club - more accolades and recognition.

“Back in 2018 when the club was created, we had 80 gymnasts, one coach, and very little experience of running a successful gymnastics programme.

“It is incredible to see how far we have come, and I am so proud of everyone involved who have worked very hard to get us to this point.”

The club prides itself on promoting gymnastics opportunities for all ages.

It boasts a membership of over 300 young people aged five-16 and a thriving preschool for budding gymnasts aged 18 months to four years.

In addition to providing access to Gymnastics opportunities and positive experiences for its members. The club also boasts a young leaders programme, enabling advanced gymnastics to gain coaching and leadership skills while supporting younger members' development.

The Positive Experiences for Children and Young People Award is one of 11 award categories at the Lincolnshire Sport and Physical Activity Awards and recognises those who make an outstanding contribution to providing opportunities for young people to have a positive experience of physical activity while opening opportunities for those who are currently less active and facing barriers to participation.

The annual Lincolnshire Sport and Physical Activity Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of individuals, volunteers, clubs, and organisations from across Lincolnshire who use physical activity for positive change and contribute to the health and well-being of communities.

The winners will be announced on the awards celebration evening at the Engine Shed, Lincoln.

Emma Tatlow, CEO of Active Lincolnshire, said: “The Lincolnshire Sport and Physical Activity Awards are all about celebrating the amazing people and organisations across the county that enable people to be active.

“The 'Positive Experiences for Children and Young People Award' is so important - giving children a good participation experience encourages them to continue to be active throughout their lives.

“The Magna Vita Gymnastics Club team has done a wonderful job of engaging so many children and providing them with valuable experiences.

“Being a finalist is a huge win - the panel of independent judges commented on how difficult it was to make decisions given the high number of outstanding nominations.”