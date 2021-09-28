Louth Hockey Club Ladies' Seconds remain undefeated, Men's Firsts edged out at Doncaster

The Ladies' Seconds remain unbeaten.

Two of Louth Hockey Club's senior teams were in action this weekend.

The Men's Firsts lost 2-1 in a close-fought game at Doncaster Thirds.

Louth went behind in the first half but responded well in the second half, dominating the game.

James Phelan.

The deserved equaliser came after a run by James Phelan, who rounded the keeper and flicked home.

Doncaster were pegged back for much of the half as Louth pushed for a winner.

However, the home team managed to scramble a winner following a short corner.

Louth Ladies' Seconds had their first outing on the new pitch, playing Spilsby seconds at home, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

Louth started off brightly with some lovely passing from one side of the pitch to the other, this was rewarded with Layla Clark scoring halfway through the first half.

The score remained 1-0 at half time.

Spilsby started the second half strongly and scored shortly from a well drilled short corner.

Louth soon scored again with a strong finish by Sarah Malabar.

Not to be out done, Spilsby were awarded another short corner and scored again.

The final score was 2-2.

Team: Annie Ordish, Catherine Fussey, Veronica Chamberlain, Julie Martin, Daisy Price, Teresa Hadley, Tahreem Sahjid, Becki Field, Jesse Smith, Sarah Malabar, Layla Clark, Grace Tutt.