Louth Hockey Club men up and running with 6-1 win

Oliver Wright. Photo: David Dales

Louth Hockey Club’s Men’s Firsts recorded their first victory of the season in emphatic style.

They beat Driffield Seconds 6-1 in the Yorkshire Hockey Association, Yorks and North East Division One Wolds on a soggy afternoon at the London Road.

Louth were on top for most of the game, making the most of their experience in defence and midfield, and attacking threat.

The first goal came early on as Olly Wright swept home after good approach work.

Louth were 3-0 up soon after when by Andrew Webster’s cross was turned in by Max Greenfield, having tapped in a second shortly before.

Webster got the fourth as Driffield pulled one back just before half time.

In the second half, Louth continued to dominate in heavy rain, with Will Trotter and Rob Chamberlin adding to the scoreline.

Louth Men’s seconds were away at Leadenham seconds, in their Yorkshire Hockey Association, Yorks and North East Division Two Wolds, game.

The seconds are fielding a group of young players this year, who are getting vital match experience. Louth lost 5-0.

Junior training takes place on Monday evenings, with two age groups: five to nine years from 6pm to 6.50pm and 10 to 12 years old from 7pm to 7.50pm.