Louth Hockey Club men's firsts secure a point against Grimsby

Sam Jones in action for Louth Hockey Club. Photo: David Dales

Louth Hockey Club's men's firsts faced a tough Grimsby side this weekend but battled hard to come away with a point in a 3-3 draw.

The firsts started quickly and frustrated the Grimsby defence with high pressure, which resulted in Louth winning the ball back and Archie Hulance finishing past the keeper to put the home side ahead.

Grimsby pushed forward after going behind and equalised with a well taken goal meaning the game went into half time level.

Louth controlled the start of the second half with calm passing between the back four with Ryan Ward and Sam Jones producing the occasional aerial which allowed the firsts to break forward.

This resulted in Hulance grabbing his second goal from the game by capitalising on some confusion in the away side's defence to roll the ball into the goal before Jones got in on the scoring with a drag flick from the top of the D.

Grimsby came back into the game after this and scored twice in quick succession to make the full-time score 3-3.

Louth men's seconds lost 3-0 to Lindum.