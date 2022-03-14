Louth Hockey Club win seven-goal thriller

Max Greenfield scored twice. Photo: David Dales

Both Louth Hockey Club's senior men's teams were in action this weekend.

The men's firsts won a thrilling game against Grimsby seconds 4-3 and the men's seconds, playing at home, lost 4-0 to Lindum.

Louth men's firsts stormed out the blocks at Grimsby, going in 4-0 up at halftime with goals from Archie Hulance, Stuart Trotter and Max Greenfield (two).

Archie Hulance. Photo: David Dales

However, in the second half Grimsby came back into the game, and pulled three goals back, including a penalty flick.

Louth managed to hold on for the victory.

Their final game of the season takes place at the London Road on March 26.

There were no games this weekend for the ladies teams.