Louth swimmers are honoured​ at County Championships awards night

Louth's swimmers show off their medals and trophies. Photo submitted.

​The event, held at London Road Sports Pavilion, featured a red carpet and personalised music for each winner, and honoured those successful in the Championships held late last year.

Club chairman Bob Wells compered the event, together with Sarah Richardson who is currently the East Midlands Swim England President.

The Mayor of Louth and Consort, Cllr Julia Simmons and her husband, Alan, opened the event by saying: “Alan and I thoroughly applaud the club and its aim to be a first class competitive one. The club provides a real focus and numerous lifelong skills to the youngsters amidst a background of caring, well-trained and encouraging volunteers.

"It gives the members the chance to be the best that they can be and fly the flag for Louth and Lincolnshire.”

Director of Swimming Ian Roscoe summarised what has been the best ever results for the club at the 2024 Lincolnshire County Championships. He stated that: "Over six days, Louth had 51 competitors swimming 468 races (not including finals or relays) an increase of 90 from 2023.

"There were over 200 PBs. 114 medals (52 gold, 35 silver and 27 bronze) and 45 podium appearances, an increase from seven the previous year, giving us a staggering 11 Junior County Championship trophies and three Open County Championship trophies.

"Of the eight relay races that took place across the Championships, Louth medalled in six of them collecting two golds, one silver and three bronze medals.

"Louth finished third in the medal table, the first time we have finished in the top three. It is, therefore, safe to say that we have just had our most successful County Championships.”

Bob Wells thanked all the volunteers for their passion and commitment, remembering the times when trophies and medals were presented poolside at the old Victoria Road Pool (demolished), Louth United Park Avenue Pavilion (demolished), Northgate LINPAC Club (demolished) as well as King Edwards old school hall and The Town Hall.