Louth Travel Centre move joint top of Louth Snooker League

There have been no restrictions on Louth Travel Centre, who moved joint top of the T. Marris Carpets Louth Snooker League after a thrilling win over title rivals.

Sibjon Builders share the lead after their draw at third-placed Dales Poultry & Game, G.Fawcett Property Maintenance climb the ladder as Saltfleetby Snooker Club cannot find the winning Solutions in the Kitchen.

Louth Travel Centre enjoyed a fine 7-5 home win over title rivals P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services.

These two sides have been in good form recently and it was the hosts who took control of this vital clash with Keith Selby and Sean Howsam giving them a dream start.

The visitors responded with Tom Melin keeping them in the match and a couple more frames were to follow, but they couldn't quite complete the comeback and the honours went to the home team.

Sibjon Builders hold onto the lead, albeit a shared one after this battling 6-6 draw with the now third-placed Dales Poultry & Game.

In a match expected to be close the home side struck first through Craig Shaw.

The away outfit then got their house in order and quickly drew level courtesy of Dan Smith, who was helped with a 25 break and from then on the draw always looked the possible outcome as both sides still have eyes on the title.

The visiting Saltfleetby Snooker Club were hoping to get their title challenge back on track with this clash against the reigning champions Kitchen Solutions, but they had to settle for a 6-6 draw.

Ray Wright did briefly give them the lead only to see Mark Wordley immediately restore parity.

The rest of the games were shared meaning the away side are fourth while one good win for the hosts and they could still be in the title shakeup.

G. Fawcett Property Maintenance are finally climbing the league ladder with this 7-5 victory, leaving their opponents Louth Volksworld bottom.

Ray Fawcett and Keith Lewington both won early on for their respective sides and then Mark Bullivant fired the visitors in front.

But it was the hosts who finished the stronger with Danny Cohen and Spencer Cooke giving their team the lift off.