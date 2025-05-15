Louth's Ros Canter wins Badminton title once again
Canter put in a stunning display in the final moments to faultlessly clear the course and regain a title they won two years ago by just one penalty.
Their display left rivals Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent, who had led overnight following cross-country, with no margin for error and despite initially jumping well, a tap on a rail was enough to ruin their hopes and Townend was left a runner-up at Badminton for the fifth time, with Ireland’s Austin O’Connor in third on board Colorado Blue.
Canter paid tribute to her long-time trainer and mentor Caroline Moore, who passed away earlier this year and who had aided Canter’s path to the world, European and Olympic titles she has won in the last few years, as well as victory at Burghley.
She said: “This is for Caroline. “It is the first time I have done anything big without her – she would normally have been with me, keeping me occupied and confident, and I was really nervous today. And the owners, Michele and Archie Saul, deserve it as much.”
Canter, 39, is the fifth rider in history to win Badminton twice on the same horse. She has produced the 13-year-old gelding by Grafenstolz, who was bred by Pennie Wallace and the Lordship Stud (stable name Walter), since he was a three-year-old.