Louth's Ros Canter wins Badminton title once again

Ros Canter was in terrific form once again aboard Lordships Gruffalo. (Stock photo)

Ros Canter and her horse Lordships Gruffalo have tasted title success at the 2025 MARS Badminton Horse Trials

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canter put in a stunning display in the final moments to faultlessly clear the course and regain a title they won two years ago by just one penalty.

Their display left rivals Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent, who had led overnight following cross-country, with no margin for error and despite initially jumping well, a tap on a rail was enough to ruin their hopes and Townend was left a runner-up at Badminton for the fifth time, with Ireland’s Austin O’Connor in third on board Colorado Blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canter paid tribute to her long-time trainer and mentor Caroline Moore, who passed away earlier this year and who had aided Canter’s path to the world, European and Olympic titles she has won in the last few years, as well as victory at Burghley.

She said: “This is for Caroline. “It is the first time I have done anything big without her – she would normally have been with me, keeping me occupied and confident, and I was really nervous today. And the owners, Michele and Archie Saul, deserve it as much.”

Canter, 39, is the fifth rider in history to win Badminton twice on the same horse. She has produced the 13-year-old gelding by Grafenstolz, who was bred by Pennie Wallace and the Lordship Stud (stable name Walter), since he was a three-year-old.