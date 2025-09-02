Louth's Strawson to continue family legacy at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Louth's Tom Strawson is ready to write a new chapter in his familiy's history.

Tom Strawson is set to continue his family legacy at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

The 37-year-old from Louth will make his debut at the world famous 5* equestrian event this week, three decades after his aunt reached the top ranks.

Ginny Rose (née Strawson), competed in the event back in the 1990s and Strawson noted that with the family hailing from Lincolnshire themselves, they would always take the caravan down to watch the event most years.

Strawson will now step out at Burghley for the first time as a competitor on his gelding Public Address, in what marks a highlight of his sporting career.

"I've always been a competitive person I like trying to achieve a few things in life," he said.

"This is one that, if the opportunity came, I was always going to try and do it.

"My auntie was fourth or fifth back when she competed and because we are Lincolnshire people, I've been going to Burghley nearly all my life.

"More recently, I've visited for the social and it's such an iconic event, it's really fun to be able to do."

Both rider and horse are relatively new to eventing, with Strawson hailing from a point-to-point racing background.

But a needed change brought the rider back to his pony days of eventing four years ago with a need to carry on his competitive streak.

And with horse Public Adress (Brian), only in his fourth season of eventing as well, it's a match made in heaven for the two Burghley debutants.

"Pointing had always been my thing but I got too heavy for it," he said.

"So I started doing a bit of eventing and I didn't really want to just turn up and watch it, I wanted to compete it again.

"It's always been slightly in my blood, because my family have done quite a lot of it with my aunt."

With the opportunity to return to a beloved family event and compete, Strawson will take part in the three-discipline event from 4-7 September with all hopes riding on a performance to be proud of.

"[Brian] struggles with the dressage as he's got quite a lot of physical issues but we're getting better," he said.

"I want to go and be competitive and obviously, try and get around the cross country clear and reasonably quickly.

"But I just want a nice experience for the horse to come and enjoy it.

"We're never going to win the job, so if we end up getting a reasonable dressage and going clear in the show jumping, we will be delighted."

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk