Louth's Andy Gray is preparing to defend his Time Attack Classic and Retro Class title after a stunning first year in the sport.

Andy Gray on his way to the Time Attack title last year.

But the 32-year-old knows competition will be stiffer this time around after his initial success.

Gray drives a Nissan S14, dating back to 1998, in the competition, which originated in Japan and involces cars in different classes, from street cars to highly modified monsters chasing the fastest lap time on some of the country's top circuits.

“I am ready and raring to go,” he said.

Andy Gray in action last year.

“We start in mid-April at Anglessey and then two weeks later at Cadwell Park.

“I am in the same car, but it is revitalised and refreshed.

“There will be a lot more competition this year as some drivers took last year off to rebuild, so they are a year ahead of me as far as building is concerned.

“So I am going to treat it as if I am still the new boy against the big boys. But I am confident in myself that I can do well.”

Andy Gray's 2023 trophy haul.

Currently based near Spilsby, with his car modification business in Manby, Gray made a stunning debut season last year.

“I had been following Time Attack for the best part of a decade or more and decided last year was finally the time to finally get involved,” he said.

“I had spent a year of testing at Cadwell Park, which is only five minutes away from me, and then went and won the championship outright.

“There were eight rounds and I was only initially going to do the opening two rounds, which were both at Cadwell. But a friend of mine convinced me to do the whole season.

“Despite Cadwell being local, I did not expect to win the first two as I was the inexperienced new boy. But I pulled out the best performance I have ever personally done to win at Cadwell.”

He added: “I have only bought two shelves for trophies in case I won a couple but I ended up winning nine over the whole season, so I now need more space!

“I had no real confidence ahead of the first two. I just took it as it came.

“My interest in cars started in my early teens watching WRC rallying. That got me hooked.

“The closest I could get was booking a track day with our own car.