Liam Evans is pictured after his knock of 111 not out.

On Saturday, they travelled to Alford and with neither team having won yet this season, something had to give.

Horncastle batted first and racked up a remarkable 285-6 from their 45 overs.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Evans was the star of the show, smashing his first ever century and ending 111 not out.

He was very well supported by Dave Grest who fell on 93, just seven short of his ton.

Alford were never in the game from the start of the second innings and wickets were taken at regular intervals to bowl the hosts out for 104, giving Horncastle victory by a massive 181 runs.

Wickets went to John Carroll (3), Mehul Panchal (3), Tom Hackett (2) and George Brewster (2).

Horncastle then followed on from that win with another convincing success the following day.

They again batted first at home to Hykeham and struck 277-8 from their 40 overs. Nathan Whiting top scored with 70 and Fraser Pemberton also reached his half century with 52.

They were well supported by an opening partnership of 62 from Rob Bee (36) and Liam Evans (26).

Hykeham’s reply never got going and they lost wickets early.

Opening bowlers Tom Hackett and Aaron Bruce picked up five wickets between them. Rich Hickling picked up two in the middle, while Pemberton executed a direct hit run out and Finn Fisher took the final wicket to bowl the visitors out for just 105, giving Horncastle victory by 172 runs.

It all capped a simply incredible weekend for the club with over 550 runs in the two games and wins for both sides, something that hasn’t happened at the club for quite some time.