Mablethorpe RC athletes take on coastal 10k and Lunatic challenge

Sharon Margarson. Photo: John Rainsforth

Members of Mablethorpe Running Club took part at the recent ABP Humber Coastal 10k.

On a gloriously sunny day, 1,700 runners took up the 10k challenge and 70 were reportedly completing the virtual run elsewhere in the world, as far afield as Australia and Canada.

Of the 1,700, three dedicated Mablethorpe RC runners were there and crossed the line within the first 50 per cent of finishers.

Results: Paula Downing, 63rd, 41m 26s (1st FV50); Sharon Margarson, 683rd, 57m 15s; Elaine Wilson 717th, 58m 16s.

The winner was William Strangeway in 30m 46s and the first female was Juliet Potter (Charnwood AC) in 36m 09s (eighth overall).

Lunacy Runs organise extreme off-road running events combined with obstacle courses ranging from six miles through to ultra marathons hosted in various locations around the UK.

The recent Sadist event was held just outside the village of Hatcliffe in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds over 10k of natural obstacles scattered among the hills and woodland, wading waist-deep through water, swinging on ropes and assorted climbs as well as crawling through mud under rope nets and over piles of manure.

Over 300 competitors took part in this extraordinary event, all of them earning Lunatic status and a unique handmade wooden finishers’ medal.

This has, for many years, been a favourite for Janine Stones who, needless to say, loves a challenge.

At this adventurous obstacle course, she was first female home and eighth overall.

In the light of the loosening of coronavirus restrictions, the club have restarted Monday meetings from Sutton on Sea Social Club at 6.30pm.