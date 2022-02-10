Mablethorpe RC represented at Brazil's Desafio Trail Run

Roger and Cassia.

Mablethorpe Running Club’s Roger Blake joined friends in taking on the extremely tough Desafio Trail Run in Brazil.

Whilst visiting his girlfriend Cassia Pereira in Brazil, Roger was encouraged by her and friends Chris and John Boettcher and Bia Tavares to take part in the event, held in the mountainous region of São Paulo State.

The day began with a 3am start for a two-hour off-road 4x4 drive to get to the event at Bairro Do Souza, close to Monteiro Lobato.

Bia, Cassia and Roger all took part in the 4k race with brothers Chris and John competing in the unique hike and fly category which combines hiking with paragliding.

All finished with a position worthy of a trophy, Bia the first female and Cassia third.

Roger was the fifth male while John and Chris were first and second respectively in the hike and fly.

Fellow Mablethorpe RC runners took part in the recent Revesby Run Series event.

This new set of four races will see the final two installments held later this year.

Runners have the choice of five or 10 miles distances.

Race one’s 140-or-so entrants included three from Mablethorpe, Janine Stones and Nigel Booth in the 5 mile race, Paul Stupple in the 10.

A flat course with little shelter from a fierce wind meant everybody looked forward to the tail-wind sections while avoiding some treacherous puddles.

Of the 61 finishers of the 5-mile race, Janine was fourth overall and first female in a time of 38 mins 08 secs.

Nigel was 14th, in a time of 42 mins 50 secs.

There were 73 finishers in the 10 mile race with Paul coming in 42nd in a time of 1 hr 31 mins 32 secs.

Round two saw 119 crossed the finish line in the five mile race and, of those, two were determined Mablethorpe RC ladies.

Paula Downing was eighth in 39 mins 06 secs with Janine Stones hot on her heels, 12th in 41 mins 20 secs for first and second veteran female respectively.