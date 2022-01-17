Magnificent seven for Louth Hockey Club ladies, but men beaten by Doncaster

Louth Hockey Club ladies beat Barnsley. Photo: Wayne Lagden

There was a defeat and loss in Louth Hockey Club's first games of 2022.

The ladies first team beat Barnsley 7-1, whilst the men lost 3-1 to Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louth Men's firsts suffered a home defeat against second-placed Doncaster.

Louth Hockey Club ladies beat Barnsley. Photo: Wayne Lagden

The game started evenly with both teams producing good attacking play with Louth unlucky not to take the lead with the ball flashing across the face of goal on several occasions, whilst a strong Louth defence led by man of the match Ryan Ward ensured both sides went into half time 0-0.

The second half started with several end to end attacks which led to the first goal of the game from James Phelan who rounded the keeper to put the firsts ahead.

It wasn’t long before Doncaster worked their way back into the game and they grabbed two quick fire goals to put themselves in front before adding a third late on to secure their victory.

Louth Hockey Club ladies beat Barnsley. Photo: Wayne Lagden

Louth Hockey Club ladies beat Barnsley. Photo: Wayne Lagden