Magnificent seven for Louth Hockey Club ladies, but men beaten by Doncaster

There was a defeat and loss in Louth Hockey Club's first games of 2022.
The ladies first team beat Barnsley 7-1, whilst the men lost 3-1 to Doncaster.
Louth Men's firsts suffered a home defeat against second-placed Doncaster.
The game started evenly with both teams producing good attacking play with Louth unlucky not to take the lead with the ball flashing across the face of goal on several occasions, whilst a strong Louth defence led by man of the match Ryan Ward ensured both sides went into half time 0-0.
The second half started with several end to end attacks which led to the first goal of the game from James Phelan who rounded the keeper to put the firsts ahead.
It wasn’t long before Doncaster worked their way back into the game and they grabbed two quick fire goals to put themselves in front before adding a third late on to secure their victory.