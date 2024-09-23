​Market Rasen & Louth are beaten at Southwell

Market Rasen & Louth fell to defeat.

Buoyed by the previous week’s victory against Lincoln, Rasen always find Southwell tough opponents to overcome on their own manor and this was no exception.

George Machin went over for the hosts’ opening try just three minutes in but strong trundling by the Rasen forwards and good interplay to keep the ball in hand saw Ben Young through the middle to score under the posts, converted by Tommy AldrIdge.

A series of line-outs and penalties in Southwell’s favour saw them camped on the Rasen line again, and secure ball from a lineout saw good attack play from Southwell result in a second try for Machin and a 12-7 half-time lead.

Rasen began the second-half well and a sublime run almost unopposed up the pitch by centre Will Day saw him score, converted by Aldridge to give Rasen a slight lead.

A direct response from Southwell resulted in a penalty in front of the Rasen posts kicked by Frettingham, before a well read interception by Southwell saw Ben Hardwick straight in under the posts for their third try, not converted.

The kick-off by Rasen saw them advance down the left wing and a kick on saw the ball landing in the goal area for Young to pounce on the loose ball for Rasen’s third, unconverted but narrowing the lead to three points.

However, from a scrum near the Rasen line the ball was shipped out and Machin sealed his hat-trick, Jacob Hardwick then going over for the final score for the home side late on.