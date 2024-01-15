Market Rasen & Louth are held by Loughborough in battling draw

Action from Market Rasen & Louth's encounter with Loughborough.

Loughborough started strongly but Rasen battled back and from a scrum, the ball was run out from the back Ben Youngs who made a strong run upfield, offloaded to centre Joe McDonall who made good ground before shipping the ball to full-back Harry Lightfoot who dodged and parried his way through to score.

Loughborough responded well and began to worry the Rasen defence, a try saving tackle by Rasen scrum half Chris Everton averting a score.

A series of penalties then saw saw Borough camped on the Rasen 10m line, but great defending, turnover ball and strong running by Connor Janney and George Grant got Rasen back into Loughborough’s half. Well drilled line-outs and slick handling saw centre McDonall over the line but held up by the Loughborough defence.

It was now Borough’s turn to go on the offensive gaining ground with several penalties. A line-out catch and drive by Loughborough resulted in the award of a penalty try when Rasen were guilty of being off side, Rasen’s Everton also taking a yellow card for multiple infringements.

Rasen were not downhearted for long. From the re-start, Loughborough fumbled the ball forward and the loose ball was gathered by prop Fred Fenwick who charged towards the line. Good support from the Rasen forwards saw Youngs over for Rasen’s second try. Half time score, 12-7 to Rasen.

The second half started with Loughborough soon camped on the Rasen line again. Valiant defence from Rasen could not prevent Borough from using accurate ball along the backs to go over for the try to level.

Rasen were then awarded a penalty just over half way and a quick thinking tap and go from replacement scrum half Ed Nichols saw the ball go through several hands until Nichols was on hand to finish off the move he started by darting through the Loughborough defence to dot down for Rasen’s third, converted by Spen Holvey.

But Borough came on the offensive again and were soon back on the Rasen line. Another line out catch and drive from their heavy pack drew dividends, the ball sailing along the three quarter line for their third try and what would prove to be the final score of the game, despite Rasen’s Grant being inches away from winning it late on.