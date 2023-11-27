Market Rasen & Louth breeze past Nuneaton

Market Rasen & Louth put in a fine display to see off Nuneaton 38-0 in the Counties 1 Midlands East (North) on Saturday.​

Action from Market Rasen & Louth's win over Nuneaton. Photo submitted.

Rasen started strongly, with the forward pack dominating possession and making ground up the centre of the pitch.

After winning a line out, a couple of great penetration phases from the forwards enabled scrum half Ed Nicholls to pop the ball to a charging Jake Goodison who touched down for Market Rasen’s first try. Full back Jake McLoughlin missed the conversion from out wide.

Rasen then made a break down the left and nicely moved the ball through the hands resulting in Will Stephens getting over the line for their second score. McLoughlin kicked the extra two points.

Rasen’s next try came as they again won a line-out and the forwards’ driving play created space for the backs to move the ball swiftly out to Tom Lewis on the left wing who jinked his way past the final two defenders to score. Again, McLoughlin was able to convert giving two extra points and a healthy 19 -0 lead to Market Rasen.

Soon afterwards, the ball was worked form one side of the pitch to the other really stretching the Nuneaton defence and creating space for lock forward Connor Janney to dive over the line for Market Rasen’s fourth try, the conversion was unsuccessful but the bonus point was secure as was a 24-0 half-time lead.

The second-half saw some back and forth rugby initially but Rasen soon scored again as centre Ben Youngs burst through the defence and over the try line to score just right of the posts. Mcloughlin kicked the conversion taking the score to 31-0.

A high tackle then resulted in Market Rasen lock Alex Ruck being shown a yellow card, but Rasen regained possession and made a break up field only to be thwarted by a deliberate knock on by the Nuneaton number 13 for which he received a yellow card taking both sides down to 14 men.

As the game neared its conclusion Market Rasen’s flying flanker George Grant forced his way through the Nuneaton defence showing all would-be tacklers a clean pair of heels on his way to the try line, scoring under posts. Mcloughlin once again successfully kicked the conversion to round off the win.