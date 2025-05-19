​Market Rasen & Louth fall short in cup final

Rugby latest

​Market Rasen and Louth’s season ended on a disappointing note after they succumbed to a 21-5 defeat to West Leeds in the final of the Counties 1 North Shield Cup Final.

​The game was played at the stunning modern venue of the Doncaster Knights ground at Castle Park in Doncaster and there was a substantial crowd of Rasen supporters in the stands to cheer for the Red and Green squad of 22 players.

Rasen made their customary bright start and a line-out on the Leeds 22 resulted in good sets and Harry Lightfoot making hard yards, the ball making its way into the hands of wing Will Stephens who drove over in the left corner for the first score of the day.

West Leeds began to get a foothold in the game and a lineout on the Rasen 22 gave them the opportunity for a catch and drive which they executed to perfection for their forwards to go over for a levelling try and a half-time score of 5-5.

Leeds began to pressure Rasen at the beginning of the second half and soon went over for their second score, and they then kicked two penalties for a 13 point lead.

Some good spells from Rasen brought no reward as West Leeds defended strongly, and another three points from a penalty put the game beyond any doubt.

Rasen gave a good account of themselves, especially in the fist half, but in the end it was the West Leeds skill in defence that was the difference on the day.

But the Rasen team spirit shone through and the thrill of playing in such a venue in front of such a large and vociferous crowd will be a lasting memory for the players.