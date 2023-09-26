Market Rasen & Louth in fine win over Burton

​Market Rasen & Louth RUFC produced their most complete team performance of the season so far as they saw off Burton II 45-13 on Saturday.

Burton went in front with an early penalty despite Rasen having started well, but the hosts responded well and quick ball and a well-timed pass from full-back Ed Nichols to winger Harry Lightfoot saw him scurry into the corner for Rasen’s first points.

This theme continued as good ball retention enabled centre Will Stephens to use his strength to power over for the second try.

Further incursion into the Burton half saw Ben Youngs pick up from the base of a scrum, taken on powerfully by hooker Charlie Gray, then more quick ball saw skipper Jake Pryer crash over for the third try.

With Rasen playing mostly in the Burton half it was only a matter of time before the dominant forwards play saw winger Tommy Stephens snatch up a loose ball and pop the ball to Spen Holvey to slide over in the corner.

Burton reduced the arrears with a try but Rasen led 24-8 at half-time.

The second-half saw more of the same from Market Rasen, Youngs soon battering his way over to score under the sticks.

Another penalty to Rasen thrn saw the ball spun out to try machine Lightfoot to scamper over in the corner, then Holvey executed a very accurate looped pass into the hands of Lightfoot to scream in for his hat-trick.

Burtonhad the last word, however, after Rasen were forced to defend their line for the last ten minutes . A line out catch and drive saw Burton go over for their second try but the win was safe for Rasen and was a confidence boost for the players and supporters alike.

The team proved that they can adapt when missing one or two key players. The discipline was much better, the penalty count much lower. Their mindset was to play as a complete team and this paid off on the day.