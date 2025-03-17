Market Rasen & Louth ​Vixens win first game after 15 year absence

Action from Friday's victory.

​Market Rasen & Louth RFC Vixens played their first game for over 15 years and ran out victors against Gainsborough on Friday night.

There was a lot of excitement around the club for the much-anticipated game, the ladies having put in a lot of effort in the previous six months to prepare for the occasion.

After a strong start, Vixens took the lead when a fumbled Gainsborough line-out was gathered close to the line by the hosts and the rampaging Kate Searl forced her way over the line, the conversion narrowly missed from out wide by Ellie Moore.

Gainsborough suddenly turned the screw and threw their big ball carriers at Rasen until they eventually scored in the corner. A missed conversion by Gainsborough followed, bringing the end of the first half.

Rasen again started the second-half well with some promising attacks, and now at full stride and playing with confidence, made more inroads through Lucy Ellis.

The ball was flung loose from the bottom of a ruck, which was swiftly gathered by Georgie Marriot, who put on the afterburners to avoid the dreaded touchline and skipped past tacklers to dive over in the corner, the conversion missed.

Gainsborough then showed their experience by retaining the ball and putting Rasen under huge pressure. With not long left on the clock, there was a distinct tension in the air about how the game was going to end.

Gainsborough, now flexing their muscles, crept closer and closer to the Rasen try line, and only slightly lifting their foot by giving away a few penalties, they kept closing in.

A monumental defensive effort from the ladies in red and green saw them close out the game to a deafening roar from the crowd.

An elated Vixens managed to dig out a win for what it is hoped will be their first game of many.