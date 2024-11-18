Market Rasen see off Manor Park in fine home win

Action from Saturday's win over Manor Park. Photo: Market Rasen RUFC.

​Market Rasen and Louth RUFC were determined to improve on their narrow two-point defeat at Loughborough the previous week and they certainly achieved their ambition with a 35-14 win over Manor Park on Saturday.

​Straight from the kick-off Rasen were in charge and kept the ball for multiple phases and patiently built up a concerted attack into Manor Park territory.

Flanker Charlie Gray drew his opposite man and flicked the ball to Joe McConnell who tore through a defensive gap to score under the posts.

Manor Park came back at Rasen but could not make inroads through the Rasen defence. The ball was passed wide but a calculated interception from McConnell inside the Rasen 22 saw him hare off up the pitch to score again under the posts.

Manor Park’s response was to build pressure towards Market Rasen and tactical kicking and slick handling saw them over in the corner.

Rasen were soon dominating again, however, and several pick and go phases and excellent ball control sawMcDonnell find his way over the line for his and Rasen’s third and a half-time score of 21-7.

A little way into the second half Manor Park were fortunate to pick off a Rasen pass with their own interception to score their second try and narrow Rasen’s lead to seven points.

Market Rasen continued to pressurise Manor Park in their own half and a Rasen scrum on the ten-metre line saw a powerful drive over the line for Ben Young to score his side’s fourth and bonus point try.

Straight from the Manor Park kick off the ball was retained by Rasen and a break out by lock Matt Dean saw him bounding up the pitch before a timely offload to supporting number nine Chris Everton saw another score under the posts.

All tries were converted by Tommy Aldridge.

This was a much more cohesive and patient effort from Market Rasen, as defence and accuracy in loose play improved in what was a well-deserved win.