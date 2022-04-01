Market Rasen Table Tennis Club celebrates most successful season - including England Premier Division title

Rasen's third team will have anew look next season as youngsters head for university.

Following the difficult years of the pandemic, Market Rasen Table Tennis Club has not only survived but has had its most successful season of team achievements.

Competing in the England’s Vetts British League, Rasen's ladies' veteran side finished top of the Premier Division.

Lesley Keast, Rose Rainton, Jane Vickers and Sarah Horsnell - all highly-ranked in England - were the quartet.

You can enjoy table tennis at Market Rasen.

The club have three competing teams in the Lincoln League and the first team won the First Division tile for the first time.

Lesley Keast, Chloe Lingard, Marilyn Bawden and Jack Bradley were the victorious team.

The second team of Michael Tindall, Jacob Bennett, Derek Fuller, Dave Heppenstall, Steve Naylor and Roy Ellis also competed in the same division.

The third team of Sylvia Tyler, Henry James and father-and-son Charlie and Tom Carter performed admirably in Division Two.

The club welcomes players of all all ages and provides coaching for the junior element and league play for those who want to compete.

The club are based at Faldingworth Memorial Hall.

Social evenings and training sessions are held every Friday (7.15pm-9.15pm) with sessions costing £3.