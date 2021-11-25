Master Alex Suh visits Kuk Sool Won Boston for seminar

Master Alex Suh visited the Boston school.

The Boston Kuk Sool Won school held its first seminar after two years of uncertainties.

Alex Suh, and 8th degree Master, flew to the UK to take workshops at schools around the country.

The Boston school was chosen as one of the schools to host a three-hour workshop.

More than 70 people attended the workshop which focuses on kicking techniques.

Master Alex gave a talk to all adults and black belts on meditation and meditation techniques.