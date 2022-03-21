MATCH ACTION: Louth Hockey Club face Horncastle and Grimsby sides

There were two senior games this weekend for Louth Hockey Club as the season draws to a close. The ladies' firsts lost 3-0 in a closely-fought game against Horncastle, with the scoreline not reflecting some of the excellent play by the team. The ladies' second team, playing at the London Road pavilion, lost 4-0 to Grimsby seconds. Neither of the men's teams had games last weekend. This weekend the men's seconds are away for their final game of the season at Lindum fifths whilst the men's first team are at home to Sheffield Hallam fourths. The ladies' firsts also play their final game at home, to Lindum seconds.