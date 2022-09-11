Boston RUFC battled to a 10-5 win over Notts Casuals in the Counties 2 Midlands East (North) at the weekend.

A try by centre Sean Bishop in the last quarter of the match; saw Boston secure their first league win in Counties 2 Midlands East North; after last week’s loss at Mansfield.

Following a minutes silence to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth 11, it would be the visitors who started the strongest and through their pacey backs were testing Boston's defence.

In an error strewn first half the penalty count against Boston reached double figures. Allied with poor handling and missed tackles; they were thankful to reach half time only 5-0 in arrears and have time to regroup.

Five minutes after the restart, a period of sustained pressure saw Wayne Harley convert a penalty to reduce the deficit to 5-3.

After 65 minutes from a rare clean line out, the ball was quickly transferred in the backs with centre Shaun Bishop cutting through the Casuals defence to score under the posts. The conversion by Harley put the team in front for the first time with fifteen minutes remaining.

In cricket, bottom-placed Boston III failed with the bat against leaders Skegness II.

They failed to chase down a modest 159 and were bowled out for 126, despite 60 from William Tetther.

Photographer Wayne Lagden captured the action as it unfolded from both of these matches.

