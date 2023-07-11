Register
Matthew Ayris wins gold medal for Gainsborough's Scorpion Taekwondo Club at Huddersfield Premier Open

Matthew Ayris won a gold medal as four members of Gainsborough's Scorpion Taekwondo Club competed in the Premier Open in Huddersfield.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 08:49 BST

Matthew came up against a player he had fought, before but this time claimed the gold medal by winning two rounds to nil.

Mirza Erboz won his first match 2-1 – and what a match it was too. He advanced to the semi-finals to go down 2-0, despite a brilliant effort, to claim a bronze medal.

Zac Walker was next on the mats, moving up a weight, who went down two rounds 0 but did not disappoint at all. It was valuable experience for him and he took home a bronze medal.

Gainsborough Scorpion's quartet at the Huddersfield Premier Open.Gainsborough Scorpion's quartet at the Huddersfield Premier Open.
Gainsborough Scorpion's quartet at the Huddersfield Premier Open.

Noah Clark took on a player he had fought before and beaten, but this time narrowly went down 2-1 in a fabulous contest.

The youngsters are back in action at the Barnsley Open in a few weeks.

