Medal haul for Sleaford Gymnastics Club

The young gymnasts competed at varying levels on the vault, bars, beam, floor and trampette performing specific requirements at each level.

Adele Simonds finished in gold position and has stayed on the beam for the past 14 competitions.

Head coach Sammi Harris said: “All of the girls did amazingly well after such a tough time getting back into gymnastics and competition after Covid.“A huge congratulations to all of the girls.”Competing were: Emilie Yates, Elizabeth Vincent, Georgina Milner, Beth Harte, Charlotte McConnell, Myia McArdle, Sofia Guild, Jessica Orzac, Izzy Jones, Kaci Sambridge, Oliwia Winiarksa, Adele Simonds, Alice James, Faye Bristow, Mia Bovington and Grace Johnson.