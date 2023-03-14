Twelve athletes from Evolution Martial Arts in Boston travelled to Berkshire to compete at the CIMAC Adidas British Open Championships 2023.

The team were very successful winning a total of 15 medals, including 1x Senior Female Open Weight Champion, 5x gold medals, 6x silver medals and 3x bronze medals.

Emily Gregory competed in the Senior Ladies Open Weight Grand Champion Category where she fought against an experienced athlete from Gloucester in the final. Emily fought very well and won the Open Weight and also went on to compete in the Advanced Ladies +65kg Point Fighting, where she won her second gold of the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emily Greatrix won an impressive double gold in the Advanced Junior Girls -60kg Point Fighting and Light Continuous Categories. Emily had some tough fights throughout the day but showed her skills and strength to win both categories.

d

Julia Kusyk also won an impressive double gold in the categories of Advanced Girls 8- to 10-year-olds Point Fighting and Mixed Ability 8- to 10-year-olds Light Continuous Categories. These large categories were stacked with all young fighters from across the country. In the final of the Light Continuous Category, Julia faced fellow team-mate Jessica and after an exciting final match it was Julia who came out on top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adding to Jessica Stepien’s well-deserved silver medal in the Light Continuous Category, she also added a further Silver Medal to her accolades. Jessica won double Silver Medals in the Novice Girls 8- to 10-year-olds Point Fighting and Mixed Ability 8- to 10-year-olds Light Continuous Categories.

Olivia Green finished with fantastic results of silver and bronze medals in the Advanced Junior Girls +65kg Point Fighting and Junior Girls Mixed Ability +65kg Light Continuous categories. Olivia fought very well and narrowly missed out on the top spot in both categories to a competitor from Derby.

Theo Ziobro-Magalhaes won a silver medal in the Mixed Ability Boys -42kg Light Continuous Category. After wins in the preliminary round, quarter final and semi-final, Theo came up against a very experienced Team GB fighter from Bristol in the final. After a close and well-fought match, Theo narrowly missed out on the top spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

d

Dacie Redman secured a hard-fought silver medal in the Advanced Cadet Girls -42kg Point Fighting Category where she won multiple rounds before facing a great competitor in the final. The final was a close and exciting match with just a two-point difference between Dacie and her opponent.

Izabela Kusyk won an amazing silver medal in the Veteran Ladies Mixed Ability where Izabela came up against a very experienced Team GB competitor from Basingstoke. The final was close throughout with Izabela scoring some excellent shots but narrowly missed out on the win by a couple of points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrew Gregory won two bronze medals in the Junior Boys Advanced -69kg Point Fighting and Mixed Ability -69kg Light Continuous Categories. Andrew fought excellently throughout the day and earned his bronze medals following some tough bronze medals matches.

Wiktoria Kusyk, Blake Calisto and Cameron Dales all finished in runner-up position after some great fighting in their divisions.

Jessica and Julia after sharing the podium in the Girls 8-10-year-olds Light Continuous Category.

d

Advertisement

Advertisement

d