​Medals galore for Sleaford members at the Europeans

​The Kuk Sool Won European Championships were held in Norwich recently with martial artists from Sleaford among those taking part.

​As one of 70 clubs across Europe who entered, Kuk Sool Won of Sleaford entered 28 competitors and amazingly placed ninth overall after winning 65 medals.

The team were made up of adults and children, who had been training for between seven years and only a couple of months.

Of particular note were the four gold medallists - Sophie Long, Bruce Atherton and father and daughter pair, Grace and Bradley Johnson. Gold medals were won for breaking and sparring competitions. The rest of the team picked up an array of silver, bronze and copper medals, some of them placing in every division they entered.

Members of the Sleaford club put in some superb performances.

The instructor at Sleaford club, 6th Dahn Keith Slack, said: “The team worked really hard and, regardless of whether they won a medal or not, demonstrated a positive attitude and overcome their nerves to get on the mat and do their very best.”

Kuk Sool Won is a Korean traditional martial art. It is a hard/soft style that specialises in striking, techniques, weapons, forms and many other aspects of martial art training. Importantly, Kuk Sool Won of Sleaford focuses on building confidence, physical conditioning and adopting a positive mindset.