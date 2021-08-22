Meet the Lincolnshire athletes going for gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Jack Hodgson. Photo: Getty Images

Three Lincolnshire athletes will be going for gold at the Paralympics in Tokyo this week.

The Games get underway on Tuesday and continue until September 5, screened on Channel 4 and All 4.

Gainsborough's Jack Hodgson will compete in the +100kg visually impaired judo competition.

Hollie Arnold. Photo: Getty Images

The former World Junior champion is looking forward to his second Paralympics, after finishing finished seventh in Rio 2016.

“The experience was good, I wanted a medal but I will learn from this and it will definitely spur me on to be better next time,” he said after his debut in Brazil.

Hodgson, the current European Championship bronze medallist, and is ranked seventh in the world.

The 24-year-old took up the sport aged seven and was inspired to follow his path by the Games at London 2012.

Victoria Rumary.

Judo action gets underway on Friday.

Hollie Arnold, 27, may be better known to some for her appearance on last year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, but this will be the fourth Games for this gold medal winner.

Grimsby-born Arnold, who will compete in the F46 javelin, grew up in Holton-Le-Clay and represented Cleethorpes AC.

Aged 14 she became the youngest ever field athlete to compete in the Paralympics at Beijing 2008.

She has since represented GB at London 2012 and Rio 2016 - where she threw a world record to claim gold.

She is also a four-time world champion, also being crowned the 2018 European champion and winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in the same year.

Speakingh ahead of the Games, Arnold said: "The Paralympics is my life, it is my job and I want to be able to make myself proud. I want to go out there and do what I love doing, so winning a gold medal in Tokyo is more daunting than going to I’m a Celebrity."

Hollie will be in action on Friday, September 3.

Victoria Rumary is one of the seven GB athletes competing for the Para-archery team.

The 33-year-old was a non-disabled archer until surgery for epilepsy resulted in her becoming a wheelchair user.

She uses a custom-made wheelchair to shoot which was bought following fundraising by community groups in her home town of Scunthorpe.

Rumary won bronze at her first World Championships in 2017 and earned her place in the Para team at the qualification events in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic earlier this month, where she took the gold in the W1 Women's Open competition.