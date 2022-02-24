Melanie Marshall offers to coach Prince George and siblings on 'Olympic journey' as she collects MBE

Melanie Marshall collects MBE at Windsor Castle. Photo: PA Wire

Could Melanie Marshall transform a future king into an Olympic gold medallist?

The 40-year-old, who coached Adam Peaty has said she offered to train the Duke of Cambridge’s three children after hearing about their love of swimming.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Olympian Melanie Marshall told William that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could be future swimmers, as she picked up her MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Marshall, from Wrangle, said the day was 'fabulous' and a 'real celebration' of her family and friends.

Marshall told the PA news agency: “We talked about swimming, his kids are really into swimming.

“I’ve said to him, when they’re old enough I’m more than happy to take them on the Olympic journey, keep them going, and I look forward to seeing them when they’re 18.”

The former swimmer, who won medals for Team GB from 2001 to 2008, retired after the Beijing Olympics, and later became head coach at a club in Derby.

She coached Peaty to become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title in the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke, claiming his country’s first gold medal at Tokyo 2020.