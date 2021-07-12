Misterton sidecar racer celebrates four wins from four

Simon Horton and Jordan Forrest celebrate a perfect weekend.

They claimed fourth place overall and first in class in the first race.

Race two on Saturday afternoon was going well for the pair until a red flag halted the race with a result declared on positions on lap five.

Horton/Forrest were awarded fifth place overall and once again secured the win in their class. This time their fastest lap was slightly slower than their first race time with a 59.568s - 84mph.

After a pre-race warm up on Sunday morning Horton/Forrest lined up for the start of their third race which was run over 10 laps.

They got another clean start and settled into fifth position which they held until the latter stages of the race when they were overhauled by King/Sigsworth who were racing in a different class.

But that didn’t affect their lead in their own class and they won their third race with ease.

They held a strong lead in their class for the final race and collected a fourth place overall finish.

Forrest said: “This weekend has been great, with some awesome racing; the bike was running great and a few tweaks each race saw us getting quicker and smoother all the time.”