Mixed feelings for Gillespie in shot put
First he took part in the Vets AC Championships in the shot put, defending the title he won last year.
He said: “Despite not feeling particularly well I managed a win with a throw of 8.79m, which I was pleased with given I wasn’t in great shape.
"These Championships are the oldest Veterans event worldwide so it's always nice to come first in an event with so much history attached.”
Gillespie then travelled to Lee Valley for the match between six English masters areas, plus teams from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as he represented the Eastern Counties in the shot put.
He added: “I placed fifth in my age group with 8.72m, a distance I was disappointed with, but if that's all you have on the day then you have to accept it.”
Gillespie’s final indoor competition of the season is this weekend back at Lee Valley in the UK indoor championships.