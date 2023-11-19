Mixed results for Fitzpatricks boxing gym fighters
First up was Parghat Singh looking to extend his winning run to 3 out of 3 for his new club , it wasn’t to be for Singh who lost to the very talented boxer Theo Doughty on a points decision.
Coach Gage Singh was happy with his boxer’s display and has arranged a rematch in three weeks.
Next up was the gym's Mikey McTigue who was in superb form to take a unanimous win against Coventry university boxer Eric Sanigar.
“Mikey was class tonight,” said coach Gage Singh. Mikey caught Eric with some nice clean shots , but the university man never gave up coming back at McTigue.
The club is doing well right now and playing it’s part in putting leanington back along with the fantastic success of all the other local clubs