This weekend proved to be another fruitful one for the busy Fitzpatricks boxing gym with 2 of their stable boxing at Bedworth Ex-servicemen’s club.

First up was Parghat Singh looking to extend his winning run to 3 out of 3 for his new club , it wasn’t to be for Singh who lost to the very talented boxer Theo Doughty on a points decision.

Coach Gage Singh was happy with his boxer’s display and has arranged a rematch in three weeks.

Next up was the gym's Mikey McTigue who was in superb form to take a unanimous win against Coventry university boxer Eric Sanigar.

“Mikey was class tonight,” said coach Gage Singh. Mikey caught Eric with some nice clean shots , but the university man never gave up coming back at McTigue.