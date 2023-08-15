Register
More Barnsley Open medals for Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo

Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo Club landed four medals at the latest Barnsley Metrodome Open competition.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 09:10 BST

Of the six competitors, they came home with a gold, two silver and a bronze and lots of positives gained ahead of their next competition in Scotland on 3rd October.

Mirza Erboz was in a straight final and scored at will to win 2-0.

Cody Glen won his first match 2-0 to advance to the semi-finals only for his opponent to withdraw. In the final he fell short, going down 2-0 to claim a silver.

Mathew Ayris was in a straight final and put up a spirited performance, narrowly going down 2-0 for silver. Lyla Newman lost an end to end very close match 2-0 against a tough player to claim a bronze.

Zak Walker lost 2-0 to an experienced opponent while Noah Clark had to withdraw due to injury at 8-6.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

