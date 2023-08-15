Of the six competitors, they came home with a gold, two silver and a bronze and lots of positives gained ahead of their next competition in Scotland on 3rd October.

Mirza Erboz was in a straight final and scored at will to win 2-0.

Cody Glen won his first match 2-0 to advance to the semi-finals only for his opponent to withdraw. In the final he fell short, going down 2-0 to claim a silver.

Mathew Ayris was in a straight final and put up a spirited performance, narrowly going down 2-0 for silver. Lyla Newman lost an end to end very close match 2-0 against a tough player to claim a bronze.