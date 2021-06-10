Multiple Sclerosis rower Lucy Radley to take on 100km round trip from Boston to Lincoln, accompanied by Olympic gold medalist Andrew Triggs Hodge

Lucy Radley.

Ultra-marathon rower Lucy Radley who lives with Multiple Sclerosis, will attempt to row 100km from Boston Rowing Club to Lincoln and back, which will entail 12 hours of continuous rowing.

Triple Olympic gold medalist rower Andrew Triggs Hodge, now Director with non-profit organisation London Youth Rowing (LYR) which is supporting Radley on her challenge, founded a friendship with her after she participated in endurance events hosted by LYR back in 2016.

Triggs Hodge will accompany Radley during her row, cycling alongside her.

Radley, who found rowing following her diagnosis, will be fundraising for the Boston Rowing Community Programme, to support young people of the Haven High School.

Money raised will help with funding a coach to run the programme for an academic year as well as costs for equipment and resources.

Fifteen years ago, former long-distance lorry driver Lucy Radley was diagnosed with neurodegenerative disease Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS).

Within two years of her diagnosis, she found it very difficult to walk.

She turned to rowing to help increase her mobility and slow down the onset of the physical symptoms of the disease.

A dramatic lifestyle change ensued as she went from a beginner’s class at her local rowing club 10 years ago, to have now become an ultra-marathon rower training who now trains six days a week.

Radley said: “I use rowing to keep me walking, but I don't run my life around MS.

"Training for these events gives me a goal that is nothing to do with disease and disability, and hence keeps me motivated.

"My greatest achievement though, is that I am now 15 years post-PPMS diagnosis and, by training six days a week in the boat/on the erg (when forced) I'm still walking.

"Which I'm told I shouldn't be by this stage. So, for me, that's what matters, that's what keeps me going, so that'll do.

Triggs Hodge said: “Lucy is a force of nature; she is a passionate person who gives and gives. She mucks in where others fear to tread and it's because of her and people like her the sport of rowing operates at all - it's thankless hard work.

"However, her love for the sport and the challenges she takes on does not stop there: she is challenging herself to an incredible 100km row; in one go which will take around 12 hours of near continuous rowing.