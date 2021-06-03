Murphy and Coleman hoping for good day at Market Rasen - today's racing tips

Market Rasen Racecourse.

A competitive seven-race card takes place over jumps at Market Rasen this afternoon live on Racing TV.

The going is currently Good at the track and the forecast is for a dry day at the racecourse. We have previewed the pick of the action.

1.10pm Novices’ Hurdle. Selection: Camprond

Has the class to win a race of this nature. The five-year-old was third in the Swinton Hurdle, a Grade Three event at Haydock last time and he doesn’t face a rival of that calibre in this event. He makes plenty of appeal.

1.40pm Novices\ Handicap Hurdle. Selection: On The Platform.

Bowser boasts winning form at the track and is respected, but On The Platform is still unexposed as a five-year-old and ran out a smooth winner art Bangor last month. A 4lb rise for that win looks fair and he looks capable of further improvement.

2.15pm Handicap Hurdle. Selection: Getaway Luv

This looks like an opportunity for the top-weight Getaway Luv. Trained by Olly Murphy, the six-year-old scored at Ludlow in March, before failing to justify favouritism at Chepstow last time out. However, she can regain the winning thread here.

2.50pm Handicap Hurdle. Selection: Cage Of Fear

A good second for the in-form Fergal O’Brien at Wincanton last time out. She clearly needs to build on that effort, but a handicap mark of 118 still looks feasible.

3.25pm Handicap Chase. Selection: Top Beak

Top Beak once ran on the Flat in the Dante, but has looked a rejuvenated character of late. He followed up a smooth win at Fakenham in May, before following up at the same track later that month. He needs to progress again and this is his first start over fences, but he looks capable of running well.

4.00pm Handicap Chase. Selection: Six One Nine

Six One Nine was a good second at Sedgefield on his most recent start and looks to be still in good form. Oakley Brown takes off a handy 5lb and can regain the winning thread here.

4.40pm Bumper. Selection: San Fermin

Olly Murphy looks to have found a good opportunity for San Fermin in a bumper lacking strength in depth. The five-year-old is making his debut for the yard, having previously been trained by Robin Dickin, which saw him finish an eye-catching second at 100/1 at Market Rasen in March. A reproduction of that effort would make him hard to beat in the finale.