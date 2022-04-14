Narrow defeat at the nationals, now Horncastle IBC bowlers prepare for county finals

Keith Jackman, Paul Bark, Darren Trapmore and Lee Boucher will compete in the LIBA Men's Rink final.

The Indoor Bowling season is coming to a close with not only internal competitions reaching a conclusion but county and national finals as well.

Paul Bark and Keith Jackman, having won the area final of the EIBA Men’s Over 60’s Pairs against J. Arnett and partner from Erewash by 22 shots to 7, progressed to the National Finals' (last 16) at Nottingham on Sunday.

There they met G. Green from Loddon Vale IBC in their first match.

LIBA Men's Pairs finalists Paul Bark and Keith Jackman.

This was an exceptionally close 18-end match resulting in a score of 14-14 going into the last end.

The Loddon Vale team took one shot on the last end to win the match 15-14.

The club’s greatest success has been in the LIBA County competitions with Horncastle IBC being represented in five semi-finals.

Keith Jackman and Paul Bark had reached the semi-finals in three and four events respectfully and their men’s pairs match took place at Louth.

They came up against Dean Stevenson and Kevin Rand from Lincoln.

This was a close match from the start of the 18-end game with Lincoln taking an early lead.

Horncastle’s pair came back to take the lead by five shots at the 16th end.

Going into the last end, Paul and Keith were leading by four shots and prior to Keith’s last bowl Lincoln held five shots.

Keith held his nerve and followed through with a heavy wood to take the end by one shot and the match.

They now meet Jordan Philpott and Brian Martin from Spalding IBC in the final at Lincoln on Saturday, April 23.

The rinks team of Darren Trapmore, Lee Boucher, Keith Jackman and Paul Bark played a convincing game against Paul Davies, Paul Ward, Keith Bell and Will Bell from Lincoln IBC, winning the match by 20 shots to 8.

They will play Lincolns other team of Kevin Rands, Dean Stevenson, Danny Brown and Billy Jackson in the final.

Having had great success in his singles matches thus far, Paul Bark started off his semi-finals day in the Over 60s singles against Martin Dolby of Stamford.

He was on good form and won the match by 19 shots to 14 and proceeds to his second final next Saturday against Martin Simpson of Spalding IBC.

Paul’s men’s Singles match against Paul Roberts from Sleaford was the last semi-finals match of the day.

Paul played yet another good game of bowls but narrowly missed out on reaching his fourth final by 17 shots to 21.

The mixed-pairs semi was also one of the last matches to be played with Horncastle’s Mary Johnson and Keith Jackman playing Simon and Tina Reeson from Louth.

Horncastle got off to a slow start trailing by 11 shots to nil at the half way stage.

Suddenly, rediscovering their form from their previous matches, Mary and Keith went on to win the match by 18 shots to 16.

They now meet Rene Walker and Colin Barks from Dunholme in the final.

The ladies' Trudy Bates Team played at Home against Sleaford.

Having taken an initial lead, it did not take long for Sleaford to find the green.

Horncastle won on one rink, lost on two and drew on one; losing the match by 67 shots to 79 and by 11 points to 3.

Rink scores: J. Moody 22-22; P. Scholey 10-16; O. Wells 14-29 and J. Hoyles 21-12.

The ladies' last match of the season was against Scunthorpe away from home.

Horncastle won on one rink and lost on three losing the match by 47 shots to 94 and by 2 points to 12.

Rink scores: P. Scholey 13-20; J. Hoyles 6-30; J. Taplin 18-15 and J. Moody 10-29.

In the LIBA Men's North League, Horncastle played host to Skegness and had a convincing win by 103 shots to 51 and by 14 points to nil.

Rink scores: D. Walsh 26-13; M. Burn 28-9; J. Scholey 24-15; L. Boucher 25-14.

Horncastle played their final men’s LIBA match of the season on April 2 at Louth A.

Unfortunately, it was the end of their winning streak losing by 92 shots to 65 and 2 points to 12.

Rink scores: M. Burn 20-15; K. Taplin 16-18; D. Walsh 13-37 and L. Boucher 16-22.

In the LIBA Mixed League North League, Horncastle played at home to leaders Scunthorpe.

With Scunthorpe having not lost a match all season this was a close game from the start.

Horncastle took advantage of home green and eventually won by 80 shots to 78 and by 12 points to Scunthorpe’s 2.

Rink scores: J. Moody 11-24; J. Scholey 25-17; K. Taplin 19-16 and D. Trapmore 25-21.

For their penultimate match of the season Horncastle travelled to Lincoln.

Lincoln once again put forward a very strong team and won by 87 shots to 63 and by 10 points to 4.

Rink scores: P. Scholey 26-12; D. Trapmore 9-28; K. Taplin 22-16; M. Burn 6-31.

In the LIBA Men's Over 60s North Division, Horncastle entertained leaders Lincoln A.

Horncastle had set their sights on winning this game and from the off took a convincing lead.

Horncastle held their nerve and took the game by 90 shots to 85 and 10 points to 4.