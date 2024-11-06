Rauceby estate will host its first Boxing Day 10k run. Photo supplied

The events team based at Rauceby Hall, near Sleaford, are launching the estate’s first 10K run – to be staged on Boxing Day this year.

Rauceby Hall Events are excited to be launching this new event, the 10K Rauceby Estate Run.

For many years the hall has hosted the Rauceby Ripper - a nine-mile race across the Rauceby and neighbouring estates.

The Rauceby Estate course is approximately 10 kilometres (just over six miles) long and a completely new all-terrain route. It includes at least 25 per cent private land which has never hosted a race before, together with rural footpaths. The event will be held on Boxing Day (Thursday December 26) and will be open to up to 300 athletes.

Organiser, Jonny Hoare said: “I am extremely excited to be launching this event. It has involved many hours of planning and it is wonderful to have got to the point where our concept has developed into a reality.”

He added: “I am hoping that it will be a huge success and, going forward, we can add it to the athletics calendar.”

The organisers are very grateful to the Sleaford Town Runners who have given them a great deal of assistance in the development of this new event.

So, if you want to blow away a few cobwebs after the overindulgence of Christmas then, you are invited to go to Rauceby Hall Events Facebook page for further details and click on the link to Total Race Timing to register. Alternatively, the direct address to the registration page is https://totalracetiming.co.uk/race/570.

Rauceby Hall Events is looking forward to welcoming you on Boxing Day for a fun filled morning.