New PB for Gainsborough & Morton Strider's Skelly in Cardiff Half Marathon

Jordan Skelly lined up in the elite field, including the winner of the Gainsborough & Morton 10k, Kadar Omar, who would eventually win in 62:46.
Skelly would finish the race in 12th place, running a superb new personal best of 67:15, and setting a new club record. Also at the event were Ian and Rachel Haldenby, Ian completing the race in 2:14:29 with Rachel coming in the time of 3:17:58.
Craig Ward chose to race The Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon, finishing in 95:48, only five seconds slower than at the much flatter Retford Half Marathon.
Mat Huteson travelled to the Wolverhampton 10k, registering 35:53 to finish 11th, while Will Lansdall also registered an 11th place finish at the Bourne Run in the Woods 10k in 42:19.
Samantha Woffindin and Linda Harty ran together in the Normanby Hall Adventure Race, finishing in 1:28:21.