New pole vault PB for Gold Top Megan Reid

Sport news.

Boston and District AC's Megan Reid achieved a new pole vault personal best at the latest in the series of Turnbulls Tommy Clay Track and Field Development events.

The first year under 17 Gold Top who has only recently taken up the event, cleared 1.78m for a new PB.

Megan also won the under 17 women's shot with a putt of 6.75m and cleared 8.10m in triple jump.

In the under 15 boys' age group, Hayden Quantrill finished first in the 80m hurdles (16.6 secs), the 200m (30.0 secs) and the triple jump with his best leap measuring 9.17m.

In the under 13 boys' section, Jack Clark-Atkins won the 75m hurdles (15.8 secs), the shot (6.66m) and the triple jump (8.85m).

Issy Reid claimed first position in the under 13 girls', 70m hurdles (16.5 secs) and the triple jump (8.12m).

At under 11 level Devan Quantrill won both the 600m (2mins 30.6 secs) and the 80m (13.7 secs).

Lloyd Thorn won both the under 13 boys 200m and 800m and Lennon Teague achieved a sprint double, winning the under nine boys' 75m sprint in 14.9 secs and the 150m (30.0 secs).

Rosalie Barker was first in in the under nine girls' standing triple jump and Katie Cawson was first across the finishing line in the under 11 girls' 80m (14.1 secs).

In the under 11 boys' standing triple jump it was Damian McNally who won with a leap of 4.60m, after which he recorded a ball throw of 21.60m for another victory.

Hannah Hardwick demonstrated her progress in winning both the under 17 200m and 800m.