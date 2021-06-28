Normanby Hall 10k for Gainsborough & Morton Striders

Lee Vickers at the Normanby Hall 10k. Photo: Keith Lindley.

The new course made for tougher running with a significant portion of the final mile on grass.

None of this was of any concern to Lee Vickers as he managed a personal best in his first race since joining the club, Lee came home in the time of 40:32.

It was a tentative start for everyone else who were all happy just to be back racing, first home for the Striders was James Croft in 37:09 followed by, Aaron Hill (39:09), Lauren Staves (43:46), David Lamb (48:13), and Phil Marsland who was assisting his daughter Laura in her first 10k, rounded off the results in (51:41).

The Round Sheffield Run also took place, the 11.2 mile, 11 stage event was run over two days.

Running for the club was Chris Inman, Hanna Bennett, and Sallie Joseph.

Chris completed the event with his running partner Jane Deville in the time of 1:46:55, which was a 9 minute personal best for the pair at the event. While Hanna & Sallie came in with 2:00:11 on the clock.

While on Friday Jordan Skelly travelled to Leeds for the inaugural event of the Midsummer Night 10,000m Classic track race.

It was yet another personal best and a remarkable result from Jordan as he finished the "B race" in second place with the time of 30:22.75.